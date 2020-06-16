City Council renews support for Regional Partnership

Fort Wayne's contract with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership will continue for another year, following a 7-2 City Council vote tonight.

The $125,000 contract covers economic development services. According to the contract text posted to the City Council website, those services include:

* Building a globally competitive regional product, including regional efforts to develop, retain and attract talent in and to Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.

* Marketing regional assets nationally and internationally, including on a regional website.

* Building and maintaining relationships with site selection consultants.

* Regional research support and full engagement in regional planning and communication forums.

"Notably, in 2019 our national public relations efforts resulted in 202 million national PR impressions with an ad value of almost $790,000," said John Sampson, CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.

