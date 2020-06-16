Community offers input on comprehensive plan

Quality of life will be an important component of the upcoming Fort Wayne-Allen County comprehensive plan, representatives of the firm tasked with developing the document said Monday.

The plan, called All In Allen, will act as a guide for decisions related to land use, housing and transportation – among other issues – for the next 10 years. The project is currently in the community engagement phase but has a planned completion date of fall 2021.

Dozens of Allen County residents tuned in to Facebook Live on Monday as representatives from Houseal Lavigne Associates discussed the project timeline and took questions from the viewers. The consultants from Chicago were joined by three members of the All In Allen advisory committee.

“Positioning a community for economic development is crucial to attract the right businesses here for employment ... ,” said John Houseal, co-founder of Houseal Lavigne Associates. “Consistently, what we've noticed is quality of life is the single-biggest turnkey to the economic development engine.”

Economic development, land use and transportation growth are of particular importance, City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers said. Chambers, D-at large, is a member of the All In Allen advisory board.

Chambers said she hopes to “drill down” and figure out a plan to extend public transportation farther into Allen County.

“We are an aging city, so we must bring in and have the amenities and the infrastructure to keep our young people here,” she said. “We must be comprehensive in our growth.”

Wayne New Tech teacher Jeffrey Roberts agreed. He noted that if young people aren't given a reason to care, many won't be engaged in the process 10 years or 20 years down the line. Mainly, he said, young people need to feel their voices are being heard and that there is equity in the process.

Roberts is on the All In Allen advisory board.

“Our vision has to adhere to what our youth are thinking about, too. We have to focus on what they're thinking and what they want,” Roberts said, adding that having younger voices at the table will create a more diverse set of perspectives.

The comprehensive plan's equity and diversity goals should be stated at the beginning and woven throughout the plan, Houseal said. If equity or diversity is an integral part of the plan throughout – and not just a solitary chapter – it's much harder to ignore.

All In Allen will also have to address the needs of Allen County's many rural communities, Monroeville Town Council President Don Gerardot said. Gerardot is a member of the All In Allen advisory board.

Priorities in smaller communities may be different from those in larger cities, Gerardot said. One existing issue he referenced is the need for assisted living facilities, as well as additional zoning guidelines for housing and industrial buildings.

“All of that has to come into the plan,” Gerardot said. “Which I'm pretty sure it will.”

Tackling a comprehensive plan as a joint effort between the city and the rest of the county will be beneficial, Houseal said.

“You're wise in taking this on in a dovetail and joint fashion,” he said. “In doing so, you're going to leverage your resources so much better than if you had done this (independently).”

More information about the All In Allen comprehensive plan can be found at AllinAllen.org.

The website also contains links to a survey, workshop calendar and an interactive map on which residents can tag things they like or dislike about Allen County.

