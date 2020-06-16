Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Red Cross to test for antibodies

As of Monday, but for a limited time, the American Red Cross said it will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

The Red Cross also said in its news release that it has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing, the release said.

A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within seven to 10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

History Center to add school trips

The History Center on Monday announced its Back on Track Indiana reopening to the public along with an expansion of its Heritage Education Fund free school group visitation program.

The annual Heritage Education program will allow free museum admission through Aug. 31 for any kindergartner through high school senior in public, private, parochial or home-school – plus one adult per qualifying student – from the 11 counties in the Indiana Arts Commission Region Three Arts Partners.

The counties are Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley. This service area represents a temporary expansion to include six more counties than the traditional five counties annually served by the free study trip program.

For more information, call 260-426-2882 or go to the website at www.fwhistorycenter.com.

State reminds of tax filing deadline

An estimated 500,000 Hoosiers still need to file individual income taxes by July 15, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the individual income tax season was extended from the traditional April 15 deadline to July 15 to allow more time to file and pay taxes owed.

If an individual owes taxes, penalties and interest can be avoided by paying 90% of the tax owed by the July 15 deadline.

Additionally, individual estimated payments with deadlines of April 15 or June 15, 2020, are due July 15.

“We always advise individuals to avoid waiting until the last minute, especially if they are expecting a refund,” Bob Grennes, commissioner for the revenue department, said in a statement Monday. “For the fastest service, customers should file electronically – not only are returns processed faster, but they are more accurate and secure.”