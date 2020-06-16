Court ruling should aid local job seekers

Vic Spencer expects conversations with students preparing to enter the workforce will be different given the Supreme Court's ruling Monday that protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from employment discrimination.

Spencer, director of the LGBTQ Resource Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne, has advised students, including a transgender job seeker, about which companies and cities offer LGBT protections.

The nation's highest court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII, which bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

“This decision is really important,” Spencer said. “I'm excited mostly for my students, who can breathe a little bit easier.”

Jordan Sanderson, also of the resource center, acknowledged some people were unaware of the discriminatory practices LGBT workers legally endured.

“Sometimes it's hard to realize the difficulties people face when you don't have to face them yourself,” he said.

The ruling should free job seekers to take whatever job they want without feeling they have to hide who they are, said Nikki Fultz, director of Fort Wayne Pride.

Protections for LGBT workers also should help the broader community, said John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

“Inclusion is critical to sustainable economic development; in fact, it's one of our organization's core values,” Urbahns said in a statement. “We hope (Monday's) ruling is another step toward more inclusive workplaces and communities where everyone is valued – both here in Allen County and across the country.”

Although the ruling doesn't address every instance in which the LGBT community faces discrimination, Fultz said, the ruling is a relief and “one step forward for equality.”

It also happened at a vital time, Sanderson said. He described it as refreshing news amid the recent nationwide protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

“Hopefully,” he said, “this brings some hope and extra fight in everyone working toward a greater future.”

asloboda@jg.net

The Associated Press and Sherry Slater of The Journal Gazette contributed to this report.