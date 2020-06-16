Tinsley case airs today on national TV

The April Tinsley case – perhaps Fort Wayne's most notorious murder – will be featured tonight on a nationally televised program dedicated to novel methods for solving crimes.

Eight-year-old April disappeared from her neighborhood in 1988 and was sexually assaulted and strangled. The case went unsolved until 2018, when local investigators used DNA and the work of a genealogist who helps police agencies across the country close cold cases.

“The Genetic Detective” airs at 10 p.m. today on WPTA-TV and will include interviews with the girl's family, Fort Wayne police detectives and Journal Gazette reporter Jamie Duffy. Titled, “The Deadly Playdate,” portions of the episode were filmed at the newspaper's offices on West Main Street.

The show is a co-production of ABC News and XCON Productions, a film production company in New York.

April left a friend's home on Good Friday, April 1, 1988, and vanished. Her body was discovered three days later in a ditch in DeKalb County, miles from her home on Fort Wayne's south side.

There was little movement in the case for 30 years. Police had DNA samples but no one with whom to match them, although messages from the killer taunting police also were found in 1990 and 2004.

Fort Wayne police tried something new in May 2018 and asked for help from Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia firm that analyzes DNA and compares it with publicly available genealogy data. The burgeoning sleuthing method, pioneered by genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, has been used to solve other high-profile cases such as that of the Golden State Killer in California.

John D. Miller, then 59, was arrested in July 2018 at his mobile home in Grabill. He pleaded guilty to murder and child molesting and is serving an 80-year prison sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction New Castle Correctional Annex.

The TV show airing tonight “follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving,” according to its website.

mleblanc@jg.net