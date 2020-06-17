BMV inundated as walk-in business returns

Motorists who had business with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles showed up by the thousands Tuesday, prompting the agency to issue an advisory and reminders about social distancing.

“This is the first day we have been open for walk-in business since March 23, and the BMV is on pace to process a record numbers of transactions for one day,” spokeswoman Christine Meyer said in an emailed statement before noon. “We anticipate these high transaction numbers will continue for the next several days and possibly weeks ahead.”

By 10 a.m., just two hours after the BMV reopened, branches had processed 5,400 transactions and wait times at some locations were more than an hour. Based on that, the agency expected it could see a “historic number of transactions.”

Demand was heavy throughout the day. As of 5:15 p.m., more than an hour before the 6:30 p.m. close, the BMV had completed 25,477 transactions, despite serving customers at a limited number of stations, Meyer said. Any customer who was in line at close was expected to be served.

“We are grateful to our dedicated staff, and for the patience demonstrated by our customers, as we return to welcoming walk-in visitors to our branches,” Meyer said.

The BMV limited most on-site access in mid-March as the governor ordered many businesses and other entities to shut down or significantly scale back hours due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which was declared a global pandemic.

Traffic flow has changed at the BMV, with directional signs to help with social distancing that public health officials still say is necessary as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise.

Social distancing should be observed whether inside or outside the branches. And masks are “very strongly encouraged for all who are waiting in line and who enter a branch,” Meyer said.

Only 20 of the state's 131 branches are open on Monday, so Tuesday was the first day of walk-in service at most locations.

Fort Wayne-area branches include one in New Haven, one in Waynedale and one in the Pine Valley Shopping Center on the northeast side. Many transactions can be completed online at myBMV.com or at a self-serve BMV Connect kiosk at the branches.

The administrative penalty fee for expired driver's licenses, permits, state identification cards and vehicles will resume July 1. Title transactions and new vehicle registration must also be completed before July 1.

“We have all seen commendable gestures of Hoosiers helping Hoosiers throughout the public health emergency and today is no different,” Meyer said Tuesday. “Customers are holding spots in line so our elderly customers can wait in their cars, and at our New Haven branch the local Kroger handed out bottled water to the customers in line.”

For those now wanting to visit the BMV in person, she said they should consider bringing water and an umbrella to shade from the sun.

