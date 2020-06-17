Fort Wayne/ Allen County

Warning issued on benefits scammers

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday issued a fraud alert for Hoosiers who have filed for unemployment insurance benefits this year.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General has discovered that scammers are sending emails in an effort to steal passwords, account numbers, and/or Social Security numbers.

The scammers are sending emails using the names of companies or individuals familiar to their potential victims. They use familiar icons, folder names and programs to trick people into responding with personal information.

The public can protect themselves by hovering over the links scammers include in the emails – but not clicking on them – to see where the link would take them, a news release said.

NIPSCO looking for grant apps

NIPSCO is accepting grant applications to support local nonprofit organizations that provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana.

Grants range from $500 to $5,000. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 7, with recipients announced during the week of Aug. 24, according to a Tuesday news release.

Grant opportunities will include community and youth public safety education programming and training for first responders, police and fire department programs, prevention of damage to underground natural gas lines, and child-related safety education.

– Journal Gazette