City, economic group extend deal

Fort Wayne's contract with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership will continue another year following a 7-2 City Council vote Tuesday.

The $125,000 contract covers economic development services. According to the contract text posted to the City Council website, those services include:

• Building a globally competitive product, including efforts to develop, retain and attract talent in and to Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.

• Marketing regional assets nationally and internationally, including on a website.

• Building and maintaining relationships with site selection consultants.

• Regional research support and full engagement in regional planning and communication forums.

“Notably, in 2019 our national public relations efforts resulted in 202 million national PR impressions with an ad value of almost $790,000,” said John Sampson, CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.

Of 28 major capital projects in the region, Sampson said, 19 have been completed at a total capital investment of $264 million, 60% of which was leveraged from the private sector. About 60% of those projects were in Fort Wayne and Allen County, Sampson added.

“We're really excited about the future. This is a very difficult time; we also think it presents opportunity,” Sampson said, referencing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With regard to the pandemic, Sampson said there is anecdotal evidence to suggest “a movement away from some of the major (metropolitan cities)” because of a potentially higher possibility of exposure to COVID-19 there.

That elevates the need for investment in quality-of-place amenities, Sampson said.

“We have one major challenge, honestly, between us and being a very attractive community in this respect, and that is access to broadband internet services,” he said. “We still have to confront that challenge with significant infrastructure investment, particularly in some of the rural communities, but also here in Fort Wayne.”

dgong@jg.net