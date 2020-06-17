Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Tracing apps bring call for privacy

The Indiana attorney general, along with 38 other attorneys general nationwide, has called for Google and Apple to guarantee that COVID-19 contact tracing and exposure notification apps will protect consumers' personal information.

Specifically, the coalition has asked the tech giants to guarantee that the apps are affiliated with a public health authority and are removed from availability when they are no longer needed.

The group also asks that apps that cannot be verified as affiliated with an appropriate public health authority be removed from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Money managing class goes online

Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences has launched a free online program for anyone seeking money management best practices and financial control.

The Where Does Your Money Go? online program will guide participants through the creation of spending-savings plan and provide practical resources for them to use.

The program was recently switched to an online platform to make it accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The six-module course includes videos, interactive activities, self-assessments and downloadable spending tracking forms.

The program is self-paced and can be completed at the viewer's convenience. Participants should allow four to six weeks to complete the modules and associated activities.

Participants will learn how current money management practices affect financial security, how to establish good financial management practices, and how to start new habits that create personal financial security.

They will also learn to identify spending leaks, categorize needs vs. wants, track expenses and establish written financial goals.

To register for the program, go to bit.ly/WDYMGOnlineRegistrationLink.