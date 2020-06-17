Democrats tap Weinzapfel for attorney general post

INDIANAPOLIS – Democrats have their nominee for Attorney General – southwest Indiana attorney Jonathan Weinzapfel.

“These are unprecedented times and Hoosiers need an Attorney General who will focus on us,” he said Wednesday night when party leaders revealed the results of the convention battle.

Weinzapfel received 1,057 votes and Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, received 1,009.

The only question now is which Republican Weinzapfel will face in November. The GOP results are expected July 10 after a virtual convention and voting. There are four Republicans running.

The news came on the same day as embattled GOP Attorney General Curtis Hill returned to his post after a 30-day suspension of his law license for groping four women at a work-related function in March 2018.

Weinzapfel mentioned Hill’s transgressions but focused more on Hill’s efforts as part of a lawsuit trying to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

He said Hoosiers don’t want to lose their health care – especially in the middle of a pandemic.

And if Hill isn’t the nominee Weinzapfel said it won’t change his focus on health care, criminal justice reform and accountability.

Weinzapfel, 54, also has Statehouse experience – serving four years in the Indiana House. After that he was mayor of Evansville for eight years. He also formerly was chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville.

