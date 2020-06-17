Jehl backs police reform efforts

Another Fort Wayne City Council member has offered his support to discussions surrounding police reforms in the Summit City.

“I believe that our officers have performed admirably overall and are truly heroes. At the same time, as a city we should always be looking to improve,” said Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, during Tuesday's City Council meeting. “I am open to any proposals to improve race relations and the ability to administer law and order and justice.”

Jehl's comments came as Black Lives Matter protests continue over the death of George Floyd while being detained by a group of Minneapolis police officers last month. At the end of Tuesday's meeting, a small group of people had gathered outside Citizens Square.

In his remarks, Jehl referenced “two serious proposals” put forward by other council members regarding mandatory body cameras for city police officers and establishment of a citizens review board for law enforcement conduct.

“We've been promised body cameras as a city council for six years now. It's well past time, and I don't see any scenario where I will vote for another budget without body cameras in the budget,” he said.

Mayor Tom Henry's administration is expected to release the proposed 2021 city budget in September. The budget must be approved by the end of October.

Additionally, Jehl supported calls to increase accountability and community input in law enforcement “with three guiding principles.”

First, the Public Safety Board should be reformed, Jehl said. Further reforms need to “avoid being anti-police. It needs to be collaborative,” he added, and any proposals should be done in cooperation with the Public Safety Board to avoid duplication.

Second, Jehl said, the police need to work on public relations to help dispel rumor and misinformation about law enforcement. And, third, Jehl said the city must address issues related to diversity when recruiting police officers.

Recent efforts, he said, “have plateaued.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said she appreciates Jehl's support on proposals currently being crafted to address issues with policing. Chambers also addressed a list of demands issued over the weekend by a group called ChangeMakers Fort Wayne.

The demands call for criminal charges to be dropped against all nonviolent protesters, banning use of chokeholds and knee holds, implementation of a “Duty to Intervene” policy and creation of a civilian review board for police oversight.

The demands were made public Saturday, and the group gave the city until today to meet them or risk an escalation of disobedience. Chambers said she's happy to see many of the demands are in line with what City Council members are already working on but added that the five-day timeline wasn't realistic.

“I appreciate their passion, but that's just not a reality. Legislation just does not move that fast,” she said. “Realistically, we're probably anywhere from six weeks to eight weeks out.”

Chambers pointed out that the city's elected officials need to do their due diligence when crafting proposals, including examining legal issues before adopting new policies and programs.

“I'm all about exercising the right to protest and exercising the right to voice an opinion, but we still have the process of getting legislation through,” she said.

