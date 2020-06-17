State: Evidence virus is slowing

INDIANAPOLIS – The latest results from a statewide study of COVID-19 show fewer active infections and more people testing positive for antibodies – both evidence the infection has slowed.

This comes as some counties in northern Indiana continue to have spikes.

The second wave of the study by the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis tested more than 3,600 Hoosiers in early June.

The results show a statewide active infection rate of 0.6% – a sharp decrease from the 1.7% observed in Phase 1. The estimate for antibody positivity in Phase 2 was 1.5% – an increase from 1.1% in the Phase 1 results. Antibodies show a previous infection.

"While the reasons for this decline could vary, it is likely that the virus has slowed due to our collective efforts to be safer, engage in social distancing, and reduce transmission by wearing masks and adhering to higher hand- and surface-hygiene standards," said Nir Menachemi, lead scientist on the study. "This was an example of Hoosiers successfully hunkering down during the initial outbreak."

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box cautioned though that the state still has active transmission and individuals must continue to take steps to protect themselves and the state's most vulnerable.

The number of positive cases in the state grew Wednesday by 264 for a total of 41,013. There were 24 new deaths for a total of 2,289.

Allen County added 19 new positive cases for a total of 2,262 but deaths remained at 91.

nkelly@jg.net