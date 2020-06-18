Indiana

High ozone levels expected today

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued an Air Quality Action Day alert, forecasting high ozone levels for today in much of northern Indiana and the central part of the state.

The forecast covers Allen, Huntington, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Vigo counties, along with the central Indiana counties of Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan and Shelby.

IDEM encourages residents to:

• Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation

• Avoid using drive-thrus and combine errands into one trip

• Avoid refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

• Turn off engines when idling for over 30 seconds

• Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or higher.

People sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high, a news release said. Children, the elderly and those with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

BMV details huge 1st-day numbers

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles had 23,017 customer visits Tuesday, the first full day of reopening for the agency after a three-month shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on those visits, the bureau handled 46,073 transactions, BMV spokeswoman Christine Meyer said Wednesday.

The BMV has 131 branches, including three in the Fort Wayne area.

Many transactions can be handled online or at BMV kiosks, the BMV said.

– Journal Gazette