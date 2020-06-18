Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

State partners with Black Expo

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced a partnership with Indiana Black Expo to increase access to economic and workforce recovery programs for minority employers and encourage small-business owners to apply for funding available through state and federal programs.

Holcomb approved $500,000 in federal funding to support minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs and communities harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will enable IBE, a statewide nonprofit organization committed to the social and economic advancement of Indiana communities, to launch a promotional campaign and develop community outreach programs to raise awareness of available resources.

Coffee with cops canceled for year

Fort Wayne-area Coffee With A Cop events are canceled for the rest of the year because of COVID-19 concerns.

That comes after discussions with the local McDonald's Corp. franchise representative in charge of coordinating and planning the events, according to a news release. Organizers hope to hold events next year.