Data hopeful in statewide virus study

INDIANAPOLIS – The latest results from a statewide study of COVID-19 show fewer active infections and more people testing positive for antibodies – both evidence that the infection's spread has slowed.

This comes as some counties in northern Indiana continue to have spikes.

The second phase of the study by the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis tested more than 3,600 Hoosiers in early June.

The results show a statewide active infection rate of 0.6%, a sharp drop from the 1.7% observed in Phase 1. The estimate for antibody positivity in Phase 2 was 1.5%, up from 1.1% in the Phase 1 results. The presence of antibodies indicates a previous infection.

“While the reasons for this decline could vary, it is likely that the virus has slowed due to our collective efforts to be safer, engage in social distancing, and reduce transmission by wearing masks and adhering to higher hand- and surface-hygiene standards,” said Nir Menachemi, lead scientist on the study. “This was an example of Hoosiers successfully hunkering down during the initial outbreak.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box cautioned, though, that the state still has active transmission and people must continue to protect themselves and the state's most vulnerable.

The number of positive cases in the state grew Wednesday by 264 to a total of 41,013. There were 24 new deaths for a total of 2,289.

Allen County added 19 new positive cases for a total of 2,262, but deaths remained at 91.

Asked about schools reopening this fall, Box said her biggest concern is getting schools and parents to agree on requiring kids to wear masks. She said kids could likely take them off safely while sitting at their desks in class, but they are necessary in the halls, buses, cafeterias and other areas.

Box mentioned several recent studies showing that masks decrease the risk of infection by 40% to 60%.

She said it's discouraging to hear that some parents won't send their children back to school if masks are required, since there is no treatment or vaccine for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also weighed in, saying “the facts are the facts” about the effectiveness of masks.

“We all have to make our own decisions, but they have consequences,” he said.

Holcomb and Box have declined to mandate the wearing of face coverings.

Box also talked about a spike in cases in LaGrange and Elkhart counties, saying that Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, visited both counties Tuesday.

Box said the state will provide hospitals in both counties with equipment for in-house COVID-19 testing and already has given them cloth masks, education materials, thermometers and portable oxygen monitors for residents.

Weaver said Elkhart County has had an increase in daily testing, but the positivity rate is holding steady at 11%.

LaGrange County has had a large number of new daily cases since the end of May. The amount of testing has increased significantly, which usually lowers the positivity rate. But there, that rate has increased to around 30%.

In comparison, the statewide rate is 11%, and Allen County's is 12%.

Weaver said she is working with partners in the Amish community in the area so information can be forwarded to the them from a trusted source.

nkelly@jg.net