Lawyer wins AG ballot nod

INDIANAPOLIS – Democrats have their nominee for attorney general: southwest Indiana attorney Jonathan Weinzapfel.

“These are unprecedented times, and Hoosiers need an attorney general who will focus on us,” he said Wednesday night when party leaders revealed the results of the convention battle.

Weinzapfel received 1,057 votes and Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, received 1,009.

The only question now is which Republican Weinzapfel will face in the November general election. The GOP results are expected July 10 after a virtual convention and voting. Four Republicans are running.

The Democrats' announcement came on the same day that embattled Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill returned to his post after a 30-day suspension of his law license for groping four women at a work-related function in March 2018.

Weinzapfel mentioned Hill's transgressions but focused more on Hill's efforts as part of a lawsuit trying to invalidate the federal Affordable Care Act. He said Hoosiers don't want to lose their health care, especially during a pandemic.

And if Hill isn't the nominee, Weinzapfel said it won't change his focus on health care, criminal justice reform and accountability.

Weinzapfel, 54, has Statehouse experience: He served four years in the Indiana House. He later was mayor of Evansville for eight years. He also is a former chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville.

In addition to moving away from the lawsuit against the health care program, Weinzapfel supports more accountability for the expenditure of charter school funds and “drastically increasing transparency” about coronavirus-related cases and deaths taking place in Indiana nursing homes.

Tallian, 69, has served in the Indiana Senate since 2005. She is known for her budgetary knowledge and being one of the first lawmakers to push for legalizing marijuana.

The four GOP contenders will address the virtual Republican State Convention tonight. They are Hill, central Indiana private attorney John Westercamp, former congressman Todd Rokita and Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter.

nkelly@jg.net