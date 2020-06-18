Stay vigilant against virus, hospitals say

COVID-19 remains on the uptick in the Fort Wayne area, representatives of area hospital systems said Wednesday.

During a news conference at Citizens Square, officials again urged residents to remain vigilant in taking precautions, even in the face of some lifted state restrictions and personal inconvenience.

But Mayor Tom Henry, a co-convener of the news conference, said he had no plans to make wearing a mask in public mandatory.

That has been done in other places, including LaGrange County.

“So far we have decided that it is not in the best interest of our community,” Henry said, adding he is still relying on voluntary compliance with health recommendations.

Dr. Jason Row, a family physician affiliated with Parkview Health, said Parkview recently has seen not just an increase in hospitalized patients but a doubling of numbers in June compared with April.

The increases “seem to coincide” with the lifting of stay-at-home orders and loosening of gathering restrictions around Memorial Day, he said.

A roughly two-week period is the time needed for the virus to incubate and for symptoms to appear and worsen enough that medical help is sought, officials said.

Dr. Vishal Bhatia of Lutheran Health Network said Lutheran Hospital is seeing “a slight uptick” in patients, although “not as much as Parkview.”

Both doctors said their hospitals are safe and able to handle the number of current patients because of precautions they have in place and an adequate supply of intensive-care beds and ventilators.

“They way we see it, for the near future, COVID-19 is here to stay,” Bhatia said. The goal now “is not to have a COVID-free future but a COVID-safe future,” he added.

It will be likely be months or next year before there is a vaccine to prevent the disease, officials said.

Dr. Geoff Randolph, who heads the IU Health physicians group in Fort Wayne, said that system's 16 hospitals statewide have not seen an increase in COVID-19 patients.

“But it has been steady. It has not declined,” he said. “Keeping the number of cases down does help all of our hospitals,” he added, by buying time for a vaccine or treatments to be developed and prevent surges of patients that can lead to more fatal cases.

IU Health does not have a hospital in Fort Wayne but has several affiliated doctors.

Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department administrator, said the 264 new county cases reported in the last week represent a 16% increase in cases.

Allen County reported 19 new cases Wednesday but no new deaths, bringing the total to 2,262 cases and 91 deaths. DeKalb County reported four additional cases, bringing its total to 126 cases and three deaths.

Waldron said that since testing opened up to people without symptoms, more cases are being found. But she also agreed with the physicians that people are out and about more, and that gives the disease an opportunity to spread.

Waldron said she, as much as anyone, would like to put the disease behind her. But, she added, “The situation we're in is not likely to go away soon.”

