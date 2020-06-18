Study: Virus's fiscal scars felt across Indiana

There is no realistic scenario in which government units in Indiana come out of the COVID-19 pandemic fiscally unscathed, a Wednesday report from Ball State University said.

“COVID-19 Effects on Indiana's State and Local Taxes,” an analysis by Ball State's Center for Business and Economic Research, finds that the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19 has deeply damaged the state's economy.

The study estimates that state and local governments face tax revenue losses that range from $240 million to $700 million in 2020. The Center for Business and Economic Research expects tax revenue to rebound by the end of 2021 but remain beneath 2019 levels by as little as $39 million and up to $559 million.

“Our scenarios reflect a state that will not fully recover from this pandemic before 2022, if not much longer,” said CBER Director Michael Hicks, who conducted the study with Dagney Faulk, the center's research director, and Srikant Devaraj, a research professor.

“These estimates are for a deep and lengthy downturn, and each of our scenarios are among the seven worst since the start of the Great Depression.”

The research center estimates decreases in tax revenue for five familiar economic scenarios resulting from the pandemic: a V-shaped recession (downturn followed by a quick and lasting recovery), a V-shaped recession with hangover (quick down, quick upturn followed by slow growth), Nike swoosh (gradual, but still aggressive recovery), roller coaster (up-and-down economic growth), and L-shaped recession (fast downturn followed by long, very slow recovery).

For each scenario, CBER estimated the impact on Indiana state sales tax, personal and corporate income tax, and other tax revenue. For 2020, researchers expect tax losses to range from 3.8% to 10.9% of 2019 total revenue for the state.

In 2021, the study expects tax revenues to still range from 0.7% to 9.4% beneath those of 2019.

“While we generally anticipate improved economic conditions in 2021, our most optimistic scenario places GDP at only 2% above that of 2019,” Hicks said. “Our most pessimistic scenario considers GDP in 2021 at 2% beneath the 2019 level.”

Compared with the state, county-level tax losses comprise a smaller share of total revenue, ranging from 2.4% to 6.8% across the five scenarios in 2020 and between 0.4% to 5.8% losses in 2021. In 2020, the report expects county-level revenue losses to range from less than 1% of total tax revenue to more than 48%.

Hicks said the wide variation in projected tax losses for local governments can be attributed to variations in local economic structures, with counties having a higher share of employment in at-risk sectors of recreation, eating and drinking establishments and accommodations faring worse.