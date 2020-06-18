Union leaders defend police

Leaders of Fort Wayne's Police Patrolmen's Benevolent Association on Wednesday expressed support for local police officers amid weeks of Black Lives Matter protests nationwide.

They also addressed criticisms that have been leveled at police over use-of-force issues and discussed recently proposed initiatives regarding citizen review boards and body cameras.

“We want to mainly let our officers know that the union is still supporting them 100% and we're still supporting the community,” Union President Steve Espinoza said during an interview. “We're going to make sure our officers are conducting themselves in a professional manner, as they always do.”

Espinoza said he thinks many people have misconceptions about police work because they've never “been in our shoes.”

“They haven't done the job, they don't fully understand what it takes to be an officer,” he said.

But overall, Espinoza and union Vice President Mark Bieker said the community has a strong relationship with police officers, even throughout weeks of protests.

Citizens and businesses, Espinoza said, have reached out to offer support. And after dialogue began between demonstrators and the city administration, some protesters have asked for police help as well, Bieker said.

“A faction of those peaceful protesters have actually contacted the police department and given us information and said, 'Hey, we are hearing that there's another group that's going to do damage here,'” he said.

The concept that everyone should be judged fairly extends to police officers as well as the public, Bieker added.

“The actions of one person doesn't really justify accusing us and judging us all on that grand scale,” he said. “Just like it's our job not to judge people on a wide variety of things.”

Espinoza and Bieker lauded the police department's disciplinary process, stating that one of the union's jobs is to ensure that officers facing discipline are given due process and treated fairly.

The pair also praised the Fort Wayne Police Academy as “one of the best in the state.” In particular, the department has invested in training on how to deal with people, Bieker said.

“Our training has evolved and things that are taught now, as far as interaction with people, were not taught as much (in the past), but as things evolve and times change, training changes,” he said. “The department has done a great job of going with the trends in society and making sure these young officers are trained, as well as trying to bring back older officers who were not able to get some of that training (initially).”

As for calls to create a citizen review board for police oversight, Espinoza said the city's Public Safety Board “is made of citizens.”

“There are three citizens on the safety board; ... if we don't come to an agreement with the administration on punishment, we'll take it to the safety review board and they'll give the punishment,” he said. “They're civilians, so we already have that in place.”

The Board of Public Safety is composed of former Public Safety Director Rusty York, former Fort Wayne Fire Chief Tim Davie and local business owner Frank Casagrande.

The union also wants to “come to the table” during discussions about body camera requirements, Espinoza said.

“We can look at policies around the countries and we can take parts from those policies that would best fit our department,” he said. “We have to make sure that it works here, for us.”

Espinoza also said he doesn't think the city should reduce the police department's budget. Rather, it should consider increasing the budget so the police department can attract more quality recruits.

The department, he added, doesn't want “that guy who puts the uniform on and thinks he's 10 feet tall and can go out and do what he wants because he has a badge on.”

