Apartment plan offered for 220 units

A 12-building apartment complex has been proposed along the north side of Union Chapel Road near the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.

Union Club Apartments has been proposed by Domo Development Co. of Carmel for 27.26 acres at 3633 Union Chapel Road in Perry Township. The site is east of Interstate 69, west of Tonkel Road and south of Crawford Road. Diebold Road and Parkview Plaza Drive are directly across from the site.

Documents filed in the Department of Planning Services say the complex will have 220 units – an upsizing of a previously submitted and withdrawn plan for 180 units in taller structures.

The application does not say how many floors the buildings will have. Plans say the buildings will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units with one or two baths.

Eight garages per building are proposed along with regular parking spaces. Plans also indicate a clubhouse, maintenance building and man-made ponds.

Domo Development is the company behind Cityscape Flats apartments in downtown Fort Wayne and Bonterra, a 13-building apartment complex off Coldwater Road in northwest Fort Wayne.

The company also is responsible for Steeplechase at Parkview apartments on the north side of Fort Wayne and The Ventry complex in southwest Fort Wayne.

No information about rents or tenant restrictions was included in the application. Domo partner John Hennessey could not be reached Thursday for more information.

The project will require rezoning from agricultural to multifamily residential and approval of a primary development plan by the Allen County Plan Commission. Rezonings also must be approved by the Allen County Commissioners.

The project's public hearing will take place at 1 p.m. July 9 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net