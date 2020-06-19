Air Quality Action Day issued for area today

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for today and is forecasting high ozone levels in Allen and Huntington counties, plus the following areas:

Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan and Shelby counties in central Indiana as well as St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone while remaining safe during the COVID-19 health crisis by making changes to daily habits, including:

• Walk, bike or work from home when possible

• Combine errands into one trip

• Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

• Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

• Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date, according to a news release.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Doermer Kids Canal closes temporarily

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department closed the Doermer Kids Canal at Promenade Park on Thursday. It was expected to be closed for 24 hours, but should reopen in time for the weekend.

– The Journal Gazette