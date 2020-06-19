Brown comments on voters bring rebuke

An Allen County Council member has come under fire for comments during Thursday's County Council meeting, in which he criticized people taking part in Black Lives Matter protests throughout Fort Wayne and Allen County.

“As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote and unfortunately, they also breed,” Councilman Larry Brown said during the meeting. “But, they do vote, and they're going to be an uneducated voter.”

The comments came at the end of a nearly three-hour County Council meeting, during which members discussed whether the board should issue a statement regarding the demonstrations.

Brown is a Republican who represents the 4th District in southwest Allen County. He was first elected in 2010. He ran for reelection unopposed in 2018.

In a statement to The Journal Gazette, Brown apologized for his comments.

“My remarks ... were totally inappropriate and out of place,” he said. “I sincerely apologize for it. It's out there and I can't take it back, but I totally apologize for it.”

The councilman's words were captured by video cameras in the meeting room at Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne and also broadcast via Facebook Live. Two at large council members, Kyle Kerley and Ken Fries, both Republicans, can be seen lowering their heads as Brown spoke.

Several letters criticizing police response to recent protests in Fort Wayne were also read at the start of Thursday's meeting and one community member appeared in person to discuss policing issues.

Some of Brown's fellow council members criticized his remarks Thursday afternoon. No significant rebuke was offered during the meeting. However, Council President Joel Benz, R-3rd, did say that the council table was “not the forum to address that,” before quickly adjourning the meeting.

Councilwoman Sheila Curry Campbell, D-1st, said she didn't have much to say regarding Brown's comment, but suggested the councilman might benefit from diversity training. Curry Campbell is also president of the local chapter of the NAACP.

Councilman Kyle Kerley, R-at large, said “the comment made me very uncomfortable as I shook my head in disbelief.”

“I felt the comment was out of line and is not representative of my views,” Kerley said. “I hope that council uses this as (an) opportunity to have constructive dialogue with all affected parties as we work to find ways to unite our community.”

Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party, said he emphatically believes Brown's statement was “totally contrary to what the Republican Party stands for by 180 degrees.”

“Regardless of people's background or education, they have the right to vote,” he said. “It is what makes this country great and one should not be stereotyped as to any type of character trait regarding education, family background, etc.”

Shine also said he hopes Brown “does the right thing” and listens to those who are criticizing his words.

Misti Meehan, chairwoman of the Allen County Democratic Party, also condemned Brown's comments and called for the councilman to step down.

Comments such as Brown's are “absolutely unacceptable” from anyone, she said, “but the fact that he's an elected official makes it so much worse.”

“If he feels comfortable saying that kind of thing in that setting, it seems to me that behavior would be executed when he's out working with constituents,” she said.

Jamie Duffy of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story

