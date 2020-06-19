City plan targets racial justice

From a lectern on the fourth floor of Citizens Square on Thursday, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced an action plan to address public safety and racial justice in the Summit City.

The announcement came after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests across the country, including in Fort Wayne and Allen County. Protesters and others have criticized the Fort Wayne Police Department for its crowd-control tactics during demonstrations May 29 and 30, as well as the alleged targeted arrests of protest leaders in the following weeks.

Protests have erupted nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was being detained by a group of Minneapolis police officers in May.

“I will never be able to fully understand the ever-present fear that something bad might happen to me because of the color of my skin,” Henry said. “No one in this community should ever have to live in fear of the color of their skin. Everyone should be treated equally.”

Henry's plan, called “Moving Forward Together,” creates the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice. City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, will chair the commission.

“The good thing about this are the people behind me. The people standing behind me are a reflection of our city. We have our faith leaders, our community leaders, our concerned citizens,” Chambers said. “This commission will work hard to find and respond to issues that have come forth since the murder of Mr. Floyd. I am confident we will be successful, I am very appreciative of the support of the administration.”

Chambers said a meeting schedule should be distributed in about two weeks. She also hopes to hold virtual listening sessions with the community as well.

The commission, Henry said, will examine the public safety division's strengths and weaknesses, as well as existing challenges faced by the community. It will also look at the 8 Can't Wait Initiative.

The commission will “report directly to my office, without having to go through any intermediaries,” Henry added.

The 8 Can't Wait initiative focuses on a series of specific points: Ban chokeholds and knee holds; require de-escalation; require warning before shooting; exhaust all alternatives before shooting; implement a “duty to intervene” policy for officers; ban shooting at moving vehicles; establish a use-of-force continuum; and require all use of force be reported.

Police Chief Steve Reed said the Fort Wayne Police Department has already adopted all of the 8 Can't Wait recommendations in some form. A use-of-force continuum has been in place for many years, Reed said.

According to the National Institute of Justice, a use-of-force continuum describes “an escalating series of actions an officer may take to resolve a situation.”

“This continuum generally has many levels, and officers are instructed to respond with a level of force appropriate to the situation at hand, acknowledging that the officer may move from one part of the continuum to another in a matter of seconds,” the Institute's website states.

Chokeholds were banned “by a general order” in January 2019, he said, and have since been removed from the department's policy.

Additionally, Reed said about 25% of the department's training involves de-escalation techniques in some way.

The police department's policy also requires officers issue warnings before they fire their weapon, and that is part of the department's existing use-of-force continuum, Reed said.

The department has also trained on the duty to intervene, and that has been added to the department's policy. Reed did not elaborate on when that was introduced. Officers are also already prohibited from firing their weapons into moving vehicles “unless there is a threat,” and the department also already requires all use of force to be reported, Reed said.

“Thanks to our great training center here, I feel we are ahead of some other agencies. Obviously, we have some work to do and we're going to do that,” he said. “But the brave men and women of the Fort Wayne Police Department are dedicated to this community and I just ask you to support them as we move forward together.”

Body cameras have also been discussed for many years, Reed said, but issues like cost and storage space have prevented full implementation. However, Reed said the department has been involved in a digital evidence project that is near completion.

“Once that is completed, we can then move forward with full implementation of body cameras,” Reed said, adding that the Fort Wayne City Council has said it would fund a body camera program.

The department is also looking at grant opportunities to help mitigate the cost.

Henry also said Fort Wayne United and the city police department will “be directed to build upon their past successes with an enhanced programming schedule designed to further educate our community.”

The Mayor's Roundtable on Public Safety will be reconvened as well, Henry said. That body stopped meeting over the past several months because of the pandemic.

“This roundtable consists of individuals representing a number of organizations in the city,” he said. “They will explore various community sectors and how they can work together to enhance the overall safety of our city.”

