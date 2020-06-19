Coliseum gets $3 million infusion

The Allen County Council on Thursday unanimously approved more than $3 million in funding for Memorial Coliseum, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the 60-year history of the Coliseum, we haven't come to your table asking for funding and we're disappointed that's the position we're in today,” said Randy Brown, the venue's executive vice president and general manager.

The funding – totaling about $3.57 million – is necessary for the venue to pay its bills on time for the rest of the year, said C.J Steigmeyer, the Coliseum's vice president of finance and chief operating officer.

“We have reduced operating expenses where we can. We're not doing anything we don't need to do in order to keep business,” he said.

Depending on what happens with events and attendance, in addition to cleaning costs, the Coliseum's losses could be greater than they currently are, Steigmeyer added.

“There is a chance we could be back (for additional funding),” he said.

The Coliseum started the year with cash reserves of a little over $1 million, Brown said, but will have “burned through that money” by the end of July.

Brown said the Coliseum in January and February was on track for a record financial year, with two NCAA tournaments and other event activity. But because of the pandemic, the venue's last event was the annual Alpaca Show on March 15.

That event was not open to the public.

“Unfortunately, I also have to tell you the cancellations continue,” Brown said.

And the Coliseum still has about 400 employees on furlough, Brown added.

But efforts to attract additional events are ongoing. For example, the Coliseum will be hosting a concert in the parking lot in August.

The Lucky Duck Children's Consignment Sale is also scheduled this weekend and the Coliseum's wedding reception business will resume this weekend as well, Brown said.

Bookings for 2021 look very good, and Brown is optimistic but knows much depends on how comfortable the public is with attending large, crowded events.

“Right now, I'll tell you the surveying says between 30% and 40% of the public will not be comfortable coming out to an event until there is a vaccine,” he said. “So if we lose, say, 30% of our crowd, that doesn't get us to a break even, where we need to be.”

