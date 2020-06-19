Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

High school promset for Kruse Plaza

Kruse Plaza in Auburn will host a prom next week to celebrate the class of 2020.

The prom, which will be from 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, is open for 2020 seniors from high schools across northeast Indiana and their guests, a news release said. Kruse Plaza Prom will have a DJ, photographer and food and drinks.

The decision to host a prom at Kruse Plaza came after much of the class of 2020's senior experiences were canceled because of the coronavirus, which shut down schools and many large-scale events.

“We wanted to give seniors a chance to celebrate their last moments in high school with their friends,” said John Kruse, managing director of Kruse Plaza.

Tickets will be capped at 250. But if Kruse Plaza reaches capacity in The Ballroom, it will open up The Hangar to allow for more dancing, snacks and celebration.

Although the prom is meant to celebrate the class of 2020, guests who are not seniors are welcome. Tickets are $30 for individuals and $50 for couples and are available at kruseplaza.com/prom.