County cases at 2,306; deaths hit 92

Allen County is closing in on 100 deaths from COVID-19, while Indiana as a whole topped 2,300 confirmed deaths Thursday.

County health officials reported another 44 residents had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,306 cases, and one additional person had died, bringing the county total to 92.

Indiana reported Thursday 584 additional residents had tested positive, bringing the state to 41,438 cases. The state's new cases are more than double what was reported for Tuesday – 244 new cases.

Confirmed deaths statewide stand at 2,304, with an additional 15 Hoosiers reported to have died. The state also reported a total of 187 additional deaths suspected to be from COVID-19.

The tallies came one day after Allen County health and hospital officials reported an uptick in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Parkview Regional Medical Center officials reported seeing twice as many patients each day in June than in April.

Some of those patients may be coming from around the region, as LaGrange and Noble County recently have experienced increases.

LaGrange's new cases increased by 128 cases in the seven days that ended Wednesday to 320, while Noble's went up by 51 to 354.

DeKalb County reported seven new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 136.

State reports show hospitals holding steady, with 36.9% intensive care beds and 81.6 % of ventilator units available. Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped about 22% since June 1, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

