State silent on antibody testing

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Health is collecting results of antibody testing from labs around the state but isn't quite ready to share the data on the state's dashboard.

When asked for the number of serology tests and the rate of positive findings, the state said it doesn't have a tally and has done no analysis.

“The CDC has not endorsed widespread serology testing because it lacks the specificity needed to clearly indicate antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 as opposed to other coronaviruses,” the Joint Information Center said.

“A positive serology result could give individuals a false sense of security, which raises concerns that they could change their behaviors as it relates to wearing masks and practicing social distancing.”

The center handles all reporter questions related to the pandemic.

Many states provide both results online. For instance, Arizona breaks down testing for active vs. prior infections. The positive rate for serology tests is 3%. A serology test is essentially a blood draw that searches for antibodies related to COVID-19. This can tell a person whether they might have already had the novel coronavirus.

And more and more Hoosiers are getting them.

John Nolan, 29-year-old broadcaster for the TinCaps, traveled to Jamaica, Detroit and Phoenix in early March. He got a slight cough when returning home and when antibody tests became more readily available, his doctor sent him an order. He walked into a LabCorp office on June 6 and got the result the next day.

Negative.

Nolan said his doctor noted there are some accuracy concerns so to interpret the result cautiously.

“I was going to take any positive result with a grain of salt,” Nolan said.

That's because a friend in New York lived with a girlfriend who tested positive for COVID-19 and the man tested negative on the antibody test.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has said in briefings that antibodies can cross-react with antibodies for the common cold. She also cautioned that because this is a new virus it is unclear how long immunity might last.

The Joint Information Center did say a serology test may be useful in patients who believed they had COVID-19 but who tested negative for the active infection.

“I'm still protecting myself like I have it,” said Fort Wayne resident David Scherer, 66. “It's sad that less and less people are wearing masks. This isn't over. I see a big wave coming.”

He was sick the first two weeks of January and his symptoms included shortness of breath, cough and loss of taste and smell.

“Some days I would have energy and other days I wouldn't,” he said. “I got over the worst of it in a few weeks, but it lingered for months.”

Scherer thought he had COVID-19 – especially since he spent a lot of time in Detroit in December playing in poker tournaments. He went through a Quest Diagnostic lab after his doctor referred him.

His test was also negative, and after doing research Scherer is convinced it was a false negative.

nkelly@jg.net