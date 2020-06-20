Fee killed for officials to stay off tax records

Allen County commissioners Friday morning formally waived fees for certain government officials who wish to have their names and addresses removed from online, publicly available tax records.

The action remedied an oversight in January when Department of Child Services workers were added to a list of people who could ask to have their names removed from the county's Public Access Tax Information system, also known as PATI, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.

A state law in effect since June 30, 2014, requires the option of all governmental units that have such records. The information system allows users to type in a name and see the address and details about the tax records of any property owner.

Those allowed to opt out include law enforcement officers, judges, elected officials and certain victims of domestic violence. They can have the information blocked upon payment of a $50 fee, although the fee has been waived in domestic violence situations.

It was easier than expected to institute the blocks, which eliminated the justification for the fee, Cloud said.

The law was designed to keep people intent on doing harm from using government sources to get information, he said.

About 300 people had requested blocks when they were instituted. An updated number could not be determined Friday.

In other business, the commissioners approved making feminine hygiene products and over-the-counter medications eligible for reimbursement under the county's health savings accounts. The measure, required by the recent federal CARES Act dealing with COVID-19, will be incorporated into plans for current employees and retirees, Cloud said.

