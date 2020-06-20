Juneteenth celebrated in city

For Jihan Brooks, a real estate broker with Keller Williams Fort Wayne Empower Team, Juneteenth signified a time to celebrate and hope.

“It's a huge relief,” she said. “This celebration is bringing everyone together. Remembering our ancestors, their resilience and love, to overcome. It's just a joyous day.”

On Friday, Keller Williams in Fort Wayne used its downtown courtyard to host a Juneteenth celebration in partnership with the Art Leadership Center.

Juneteenth celebrates the true end of slavery in America on June 19, 1865. Two years before, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved people in Confederate states; however, the news did not reach Texas for another two years, until Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger made the announcement the Civil War was over and that slaves were free.

In the years following, Juneteenth has become known by many as the official end of slavery and a day to celebrate Blacks. It is observed as a state-recognized holiday in many states but is not a federal holiday, although a recent bill has been proposed to recognize it as such.

In its early years, Juneteenth was celebrated with prayer services, inspirational speakers, readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, and dances. Today, celebrations usually involve picnics, dancing, and parades.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday issued a proclamation celebrating Juneteenth, calling it an opportunity to “reflect, rejoice and plan for a brighter future.”

The midday celebration at Keller Williams, a Fort Wayne branch of a large real estate franchise, was one of a few events in the city. A celebration was also held at Foster Park that continued to the 3300 block of Fairfield Avenue. The National Panhellenic Council held its event in and outside of the Health Hut Wellness Center, owned by Dave Thomas, a Omega Psi Phi at Indiana University and school counselor at Memorial Park Middle School.

Food trucks, booths and a DJ drew people who enjoyed the bright sunshine or set up folding chairs in the shade. Some wore African-inspired clothing.

Kimberly Brooks, an Alpha Kappa Alpha at Indiana University, said Fort Wayne opened its National Panhellenic Council chapter this year and six of the “Nine Divine” historically African-American fraternities and sororities are represented with about 175 members.

“For us, it's lifetime. It doesn't end at college,” Brooks said.

Romeo Morris, a recent graduate of Morehouse College where he was a Kappa Alpha Psi, took part in the celebration and said he has returned to Fort Wayne and is working for the city while he decides his next move. He was there with Theo Allison, who works at the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs and Tramile Walker.

“Being active here is essential and getting back into the community,” Morris said. Next year, Thomas said he envisions a citywide Juneteenth celebration.

At Keller Williams, there was free food from the Munchie Bin food truck and live music from Samuel Harness.

Jennifer Buxton, who attended the event, said she has attended Juneteenth celebrations in the past and hopes to see Juneteenth become a federal holiday.

“I think if they are aware of who we are and how magical a people that we are, they would get an understanding of why we're fighting so hard to get equality,” she said.

Caleb Ellington, CEO of Keller Williams Fort Wayne, said he was previously unaware of Juneteenth, but learned about it after Fort Wayne and other cities experienced demonstrations and protests in the past month concerning racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

Ellington said he went back to the values of Keller Williams, which centers around God, family and business.

“With that being the focus of who we are, we knew we needed to be part of the solution and be a light to this community, especially in Fort Wayne,” he said.

Ellington said he partnered with Adrian Curry, who leads the Art Leadership Center, to help spread awareness about Juneteenth.

Brooks hopes more people will celebrate Juneteenth.

“Love always hopes,” she said. “So I hope that more people will get involved, celebrate it, remember the past, remember our ancestors and just join in on the celebration.”

Ellington said Keller Williams Fort Wayne plans to celebrate Juneteenth annually.

Jamie Duffy of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.