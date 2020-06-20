Mayor handed list of minority candidates

If Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is having trouble finding qualified minority candidates to appoint to city boards and commissions, as he has said, he now has a new place to look.

A group of Blacks in local government – including Democratic City Council members Glynn Hines, at large, and Sharon Tucker, 6th District – convened at Citizens Square on Friday morning with a list of 40 names of people qualified, willing and able to serve.

Hines said the list came about by asking several people he knew for names of people they had vetted and were willing to recommend.

The list includes pastors, businessmen and women, teachers, community activists and people with bachelor's and master's degrees and more than one with a doctorate, he said. Twenty had previous local government service, Hines said.

Among the names: Crystal Bush and J.B. Pressey, both pastors; John Dortch, former president and chief executive officer of the Fort Wayne Black Chamber of Commerce and founder of Fort Wayne Ink Spot newspaper; Quinton Dixie, associate professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne; and Debra Faye Williams-Robbins, a Fort Wayne Community Schools administrator.

The list came on the heels of Henry's move Thursday to form a Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice to be chaired by City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, who is Black. The commission is to look into reforms as a response to recent protests alleging racism and police tactics.

Henry is white and also a Democrat.

Hines and Tucker were joined by Chambers, Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington, Cherise Dixie of the Southeast Area Partnership, Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox, Wayne Township Trustee Board Chairwoman Patricia Turner and Paulette Nellums, East Allen County Schools board member.

Allen County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell could not attend but supports the effort, organizers said.

Fort Wayne attorney Tim Pape, who is white, also spoke in support of the effort.

A Democrat, Pape is a former mayoral appointee to the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. Pape raised the lack of diversity in appointments as an issue in a recent letter to the mayor.

“We stand here united. We want to be instruments of change,” Tucker said. “We know there are individuals of quality (to appoint). All you have to do is ask.”

Hines pointed out most appointed members of city boards and commissions are white men.

He quickly named a list of Black officials who no longer serve in high-profile city government positions, including Heather Presley-Cowen, formerly in the Department of Community Development, and former Police Chief Garry Hamilton.

“The mayor has said he will reach out to Greater Fort Wayne for assistance in identifying African-American candidates, which is admirable, but their board is 53 members large and is hovering around 10% African-American representation,” Hines said.

The protests showed there are many young people who would like to be included in community leadership, he said, adding: “We need to expand beyond people who are already in our contact list.”

In a statement, Henry said he is “looking forward” to seeing the list, calling more diversity on volunteer boards and commissions “a top priority of my administration.”

“Currently, we do not have enough minority representation on City of Fort Wayne boards and commissions. ... We'll continue to be proactive in this effort moving forward and encourage minority residents to submit applications to be considered for future opportunities,” Henry's statement says.

“We welcome their participation, and our city will benefit as a result of having diverse voices at the table making important decisions.”

Pape said he thinks the time is ripe for action.

“I keep hearing a certain defense (of the lack of diversity) ... but we need to drop the defense because we are just defending the status quo,” Pape said.

Pape was removed from the CIB mid-term by the mayor late last year.

The seat was filled June 9 by Brian Bauer, president of IU Health-Fort Wayne, said Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling.

