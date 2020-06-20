PFW planning on in-person classes this autumn

Purdue University Fort Wayne plans to reopen for in-person classes this fall, its chancellor said Friday.

The decision comes after two months of assessment and “with input from across the campus community,” Ronald L. Elsenbaumer said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming students to campus in mid-August, and we're busy preparing for their arrival.”

Elsenbaumer said the university takes providing a healthy and safe environment seriously.

“Students First” is one of our cherished institutional core values underpinning our Strategic Plan,” he said in a letter sent to members of the PFW campus. “Embodying the spirit of that imperative, our goal in opening up campus is to ensure that all students who seek a traditional college experience have access to the richest and fullest experience possible. We are committed to delivering just that within a campus environment that is changing during the next two months to meet their needs and expectations.”

The local campus will follow the best practices and recommended protocols from public health officials, along with input from senior leaders and staff.

“We reached our decision based on extensive discussions, research, and the examination of best practices being implemented within the Purdue University system, as well as at other institutions around the country,” Elsenbaumer said.

In early May, a Scenario Planning Committee was created that included 22 internal task forces composed of 140 faculty and staff dedicated to analyzing in detail various scenarios that could occur during the upcoming academic year.

As that process was concluding in early June and based on the committee's initial findings and recommendations, a PFW Prepared Committee was established. PFW Prepared, which reports regularly to the executive leadership team, will address all aspects of the physical preparation for the fall semester campus return.

Faculty and staff who are able to do so have been told they can work remotely through the end of July. Many staff and faculty will begin returning to campus in early August to prepare for students and the fall semester.

“There will be much more information and many more details to be shared with incoming students and the university community throughout the summer,” Elsenbaumer's letter said.