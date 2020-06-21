Birdwatchers flock to Camp Scott for rare walk through preserve

Four times a year, at the first day of the change of seasons, the city opens up Camp Scott Wetlands on Oxford Street for birders.

Saturday, a small group of bird enthusiasts, binoculars at the ready as well as some high-powered cameras, walked the three-quarter-mile gravel walk, stopping if a particular bird call caught their ear.

One call that caught walk leader Angie Quinn up short was the unmistakable song of the yellow-billed cuckoo.

Quinn, a birder since 1995 and the sustainability director for Fort Wayne Trails Inc., quickly brought out her cellphone and pulled up the free app Merlin to confirm. Merlin Bird ID is a free service offered by Cornell University.

"Be real quiet and wait for the car noise to go past," Quinn told the small group of about eight. The birdwatchers weren’t really noisy, but there was soft chatter as sneakers crunched the loose gravel.

Rob Stone, wearing his Sierra Club hat "Make America Green Again," was pretty sure it was a yellow-billed cuckoo and when they heard the soft "ooo ooo oooo" again, the bird went on their list of sightings.

"No one ever sees them," Quinn said. "They just hear them."

Sunday, Quinn kept count and, at the end of the two-hour walk, she had 24 different species of birds on her list.

"For comparison, this time of year, another local birder who uses the E-Bird app identified 33 species at Fox Island County Park yesterday (Saturday), and another birder counted 21 at Eagle Marsh. So, our numbers today are very high, when taking into consideration that both of those locations are much larger in size," Quinn said in an email post-walk.

The nature preserve or wetlands is a 29-acre tract at 3615 Oxford St. on the city’s southeast side that sees little human activity. It was constructed in 2005 as wetlands to purify stormwater from "a massive 1.7 million gallon underground storage tank and pump station located under McMillen Park, six blocks west of the wetlands," according to a brochure from Fort Wayne City Utilities.

"We actually had to put in more wetlands," said Susan Reas, City Utilities property manager who took part in the birdwatching with her daughter, Danielle Beck, and friend, Miranda Braun. Human visits need to be limited because there is potential to compromise the site with trash and other activities, but Reas said she is open to more educational activities if organizations were to request it.

A retention pond with an observation deck sits above the "final pond" where water exits the site, eventually reaching the Maumee River, Reas said.

At the wooden observation deck, Reas opened up a small hatch to find a moss and twig bird’s nest with two dissimilar eggs sitting on top of a piling. It was there every year, Reas said, but new to the birdwatchers who couldn’t help but be delighted, trying to guess what kind of bird eggs they were.

Reas is also a birdwatcher, but on the walk, she had to admit that Quinn’s ear was remarkable. Quinn picked up a catbird before anyone else and stopped when she tried to place another bird song.

"You hear that bird? It sounds like it just can’t figure out what it’s singing?" It was a warbling vireo, she said, consulting the app.

Shortly after, she followed the flight of two more birds. "Two cardinals just went by," Quinn announced.

Most unusual for the day was the spotting of a red-headed woodpecker by Gary Baltzell of Fort Wayne.

"They’re a little less common," Baltzell explained while everyone else gathered around with their binoculars.

A spat broke out between a Baltimore oriole and red-winged blackbirds toward the end of the walk, allowing the birders to see all the oriole’s colors while in flight.

The camp, which at one time was part of a POW camp for German soldiers during WWII, was a marshy site littered with trash and debris before City Utilities developed it into wetlands, Reas said.

Now it’s a paradise for birds and other wildlife.

"There’s such a nice range of habitat," Quinn said. "Open space, water, wetlands and woods."

Four good reasons why the birds are going to stay.

