Community members hold celebration for youth

Saturday's Youth and Community Celebration at Tillman Park was all about love: love of community, love of children and love of life.

“We're just here for love, celebrating, enjoying the kids having a good time,” Fort Wayne resident Ronney Fincher said.

As the temperature ticked over 90 degrees, the park air was filled with the smell of savory meats sizzling on a nearby barbecue as, under the summer sun, families from all over Fort Wayne feasted on juicy brats and tender ribs.

Kids played in nearby bounce houses as a DJ entertained the crowd, which grew larger by the minute.

Volleyball, kickball, cornhole, a raffle and other activities were also available throughout the day. Children in graduating classes from kindergarten through high school also had the opportunity to be photographed in their caps and gowns.

There was nothing but happiness on the faces of the kids and families frolicking in one of southeast Fort Wayne's most prominent parks. Some even broadcast live via social media, encouraging others to come and join.

It was a chance for the community to come together, show each other support and enjoy a beautiful summer day, said Fincher, whose son Ron, along with a group of friends, helped organize the event. Fincher, 55, said he's lived in Fort Wayne almost his entire life.

The group of childhood friends wanted to do something to give back to the community with no strings attached, Fincher said.

“They just said let's get together and do this. Nobody's in charge, they just all went in together to do what they're doing right now,” he said. “They just wanted people to come and enjoy themselves. The main word is love.”

Brandon Bryant grew up with some of the people who organized the celebration. Bryant, a police officer, said he saw the gathering as being about showing kids that there's more to life than violence and unrest. It's a chance, he said, to get young people outside, away from their screens, and into the community.

“It's showing them other positive things and role models that they can aspire to be like,” he said.

Bryant, who is Black, said he hopes to show people there are police officers in Fort Wayne who look just like them. Because of that, he said it was important for him to come, even though he had to work Saturday night.

“Whether they're white, Black or Hispanic, they can come up to me, touch me and (understand that I'm human),” Bryant said. “Sometimes when we get that uniform on, they don't think that we're a person.”

Still, Fincher said there needs to be a more coordinated push to hire more Black police officers in Fort Wayne and Allen County. He called on Mayor Tom Henry to make that happen.

“We just want to work together, and that's what we're doing today,” he said.

