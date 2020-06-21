Expenses on rise for local firms

Business owners saddled with increased costs are leery of trying to recoup some of the added expense from customers also dealing with financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a delicate balance. Many businesses lost revenue after being closed for weeks, but many customers also suffered losses during the shutdown. Nobody is well-equipped to shoulder the added expenses.

Restaurants, for example, have a slim profit margin of just 3% to 5%, said Jimmie Schindler, an Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association board member.

“There's just not a lot of margin to play with there,” said Schindler, who is also owner of Bandidos, a local chain of Mexican restaurants.

Some ingredients have been in short supply, he said, along with face masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, napkins and carryout containers. When grocery shelves are empty, he said, his suppliers don't have the items available either.

Ground beef was $1.80 a pound before the pandemic, then jumped to $5.20 a pound after some meat processing plants were forced to close, Schindler said. Jalapeño peppers and tortilla chips were hard to find at one point, he said during a phone interview.

Bandidos has pared down its menu in the short term to offset food and labor shortages. Schindler, who also owns Guadalupe's Mexican Grill, is hiring servers and cooks, who prepare all items fresh daily.

The restaurant chain, which is celebrating its 40th year, is holding prices steady for now, Schindler said, adding that he expects to be in business another 40 years.

Other struggling restaurants might have to raise prices significantly or go out of business, he said.

Rob Evans, general manager of the Holiday Inn adjacent to the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus, doesn't have the option of closing. He's making it work.

“Definitely with the new life around COVID-19 and the other extras that need to be done, our costs have gone up,” he said during a phone interview. “We are absorbing the costs.”

The hotel offers convenient lodging for visitors to the college and Memorial Coliseum, which is across the street. Both have been mostly closed to visitors since March.

Evans said the hotel's occupancy declined about 85% in April and is now down about 65%. But reservations for July are trending higher, he said.

Potential occupancy is limited by a change in the hotel's operating procedures. Each room now sits empty 24 hours after guests check out to minimize housekeeping staff's risk of contracting coronavirus from an infected visitor.

Housekeepers, who wear face masks and gloves, don't enter rooms of guests who stay more than one night, Evans said. Those guests can pick up clean towels and other necessary supplies each day at the front desk, he said.

“We want to make sure our associates are safe and our guests are safe,” he added.

Cassandra Hall's attempts to keep her young charges safe has increased the costs at Cassie's Little Angels Daycare by about $100 a week. That includes cases of Lysol wipes and toilet paper.

“You have to do twice the cleaning, and the prices have gone up,” she said. “Three-, 4-, 5-year-olds, they don't know anything about social distancing. They don't know to cover their cough or sneeze.”

But Hall doesn't feel she can raise prices. Some of the parents have lost their jobs and had to remove their children from the center on the city's southeast side. Others are considered essential workers, but they aren't in highly paid positions, she said.

Hall's business is unusual because it caters to parents who need child care on second and third shift – in addition to first shift. She is in the process of finding a second location and said she has enough demand to justify a third day care operation.

Dental offices don't have to worry about sufficient demand. But they have had to rethink their practices in a world with COVID-19.

“There's no doubt that the increase in infection control is driving up prices,” said Doug Bush, the Indiana Dental Association's executive director.

Member dentists set prices individually, he said during a phone interview. Some dental offices in the state are assessing patients a temporary additional fee. Others, Bush said, are reexamining all their prices and raising them.

“Some are sucking it up” and swallowing the extra expense, he said, adding that he doesn't have a breakdown of how many dental offices fall into each category.

About 90% of Indiana's dental offices have now reopened after being closed for about 21/2 months for all but emergency cases, Bush said.

Along with spending more for hard-to-find personal protective equipment, he said, dental offices are incorporating gaps in their schedules so that treatment rooms sit empty between appointments to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus from one patient to another.

Dentists and support staff can wear face masks, but patients cannot while they are in the chair with their mouths wide open.

Despite the challenges, Evans sees a bright side to what many people are describing as the new normal.

“It's been rewarding in some ways,” he said. “The restaurant and hotel community has really come together, sharing best practices.”

