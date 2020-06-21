Free BBQ celebrates neighborhood's dads

Chicken and two sides were on offer for free at Big Momma's Kitchen on Oxford Street on Saturday to celebrate Father's Day.

Big Momma's cooks were busy tending the outdoor smokers as people drove up and parked easily along the 1300 block of Oxford Street on the southeast side of the city.

Anyone could walk up to Big Momma's window and grab one of the 300 free dinners given away. Neighbors bumped into each other and talked while Michael Banks, representing community radio station WELT 95.7 FM played music, including “California Love” by Tupac Shakur, under a tent on the sidewalk.

Dads were also treated to gift bags with a red plastic drinking cup commemorating Juneteenth, celebrated Friday in Fort Wayne, and a T-shirt with “Any man can be a Dad; it takes someone special to be a father” printed on it, with other giveaways.

“We want to encourage the fathers in our neighborhood to continue to be good fathers and the best fathers they can be,” said Ty Simmons, one of the event's organizers. Participating groups included Human Agricultural Cooperative, Big Momma's Kitchen, Sistarz Sistarz, Black Women of Excellence, Faith United Methodist Church, the local NAACP, Sweet Spot, LLC, Sweetwater Inc., and the Utopian Community Grocery.

Earlier in the day, Simmons, Agriculture Cooperative's executive director, and volunteers distributed about 23,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables, a weekly food giveaway through the federal Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program.

Sheena Greene with Black Women of Excellence said private donations help fund her group's charity.

“People give us money from our families or people we grew up with,” said Greene, whose regular job is a delivery driver for a national company. One of the group's beneficiaries is the Charis House, a haven for women in danger.

A charitable group from Chicago, Sistarz Sistarz, has Fort Wayne representation. Ayesha Miers said she ended up “going on a napkin run” but was back to keep the smokers lit and tend to kitchen affairs.

“I'm state-certified in food safety,” Miers said.

Torrez Gold was also on hand as a volunteer, he said.

The drive-up barbecue, the fourth since the coronavirus pandemic forced restaurants to do take-out business and threatened people's livelihoods, was relaxed as people sought shade in the 90-plus degree heat.

But the topic of fathers in the neighborhood was discussed.

“A lot of fathers, they look out for their children, especially when they're teens, if they're arrested or the police are messing with them,” said Derek Nelson, who has been active in local protests.

Simmons, who has actively promoted investment on the city's southeast side, said people support each other in the neighborhood without the resources of other areas, in answer to the old adage “pull yourself up by your bootstraps.”

“When your boot has missing shoelaces or a hole in your boot, it's not as effective,” said Simmons, who has been trying to get the Utopian Grocery in the 600 block of Oxford off the ground.

The original plan was to open doors in February, but the onset of the pandemic forced closures. “Our community works hard for itself” without the benefit of “generational wealth,” Simmons said.

