County councilman resigns under fire

Under fire for disparaging remarks about recent protesters, Allen County Councilman Larry Brown resigned this morning, Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine confirmed this afternoon.

Brown, R-4th, had called protesters "uneducated" and added, "unfortunately, they also breed" in comments near the end of Thursday's council meeting.

Those involved in protests in downtown Fort Wayne in recent days and weeks included some from #Black Lives Matter and others.

The remarks led to an online petition calling for Brown's resignation signed by as many as 10,000 people. Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, called for Brown's resignation Friday and Republican Joel Benz, council president, sought to censure Brown. Benz represent's council's 3rd district.

Shine said Brown submitted his resignation by text message after he spoke with him "several times" over the weekend.

"His remarks were indefensible," Shine said, adding: "I think he understood that but he needed two or three days like anyone to consider what he was going to do and how he was going to do it."

A caucus of 4th district Republican precinct committee members will meet in the next 30 days to choose a successor, Shine said. Brown would have served until the end of 2022, Shine said.

