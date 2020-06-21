Local priest tests positive for COVID-19

A priest at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church has tested positive for COVID-19, and the parish's three other priests and a seminarian are now quarantined.

In a letter to parishioners dated Sunday, the Rev. Daniel Scheidt said the Rev. Eric Burgener, a parish vicar, learned he had tested positive for the illness Saturday night.

The situation has resulted in Scheidt, parish pastor, and the Revs. Polycarp Fernando and Jay Horning to be quarantined because they all live together with Burgener, the letter says. Visiting seminarian Brian Florin is also under quarantine.

Burgener's symptoms are described as "relatively mild," but hospital staff instructed him to self-quarantine in his rectory room for two weeks, the letter says.

The other priests and the seminarian have not displayed symptoms, the letter continues, and "seem to be in good health and of good cheer." They have been instructed to be tested in a week and again the next week.

Services and duties have been shuffled, and some activities have been suspended, the letter states.

rsalter@jg.net