Fort Wayne/ Allen County

Transportation open house set

The Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council on Monday invited the public to an online open house for the Fiscal Year 2020-24 Transportation Improvement Program.

The program includes transit, highway, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure improvements planned for the Fort Wayne-New Haven-Allen County Metropolitan Planning Area.

Maps for viewing local projects, state projects and transit projects will be available online. In addition, the 2040 Long Range Plan and the Ped-Bike Plan will also be available for viewing.

The online open house's goal is to solicit input and comments from the public regarding the documents. NIRCC will accept comments from Wednesday through July 8.

Comments can be mailed to: Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 230, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

To access the documents, submit a comment or register for the open house, go to www.nircc.com/online-open-house.html.

Translation services/interpreters are available upon request. Call the NIRCC office at 260-449-7309.

Illegal fireworks insurance issue

The Indiana Department of Insurance is warning Hoosier homeowners and renters that accidental damage caused by fireworks that are banned in their counties might not be covered by their homeowners or renters insurance policies.

Many insurance policies contain provisions disclaiming coverage for illegal acts committed by the insured. However, consumers who experience property damage due to another person's use of fireworks might be able to claim benefits under their homeowners or renters policy.

“It's important for Hoosiers to consider the consequences before using fireworks,” said Stephen W. Robertson, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Insurance. “If someone using fireworks accidentally starts a fire, to their own property or that of their neighbors, they may not be able to turn to their insurance company for coverage.”

In 2018, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Annual Fireworks Report, 62% of all reported firework injuries occurred from June 22 to July 22.

There were an estimated 9,100 fireworks injuries treated at hospital emergency departments nationwide in 2018 – 36% of injuries were to children younger than 15. About 45% of fireworks injuries were burns.

– Journal Gazette