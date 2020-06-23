Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Grants to assist remote learning

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday announced Indiana public schools and higher education institutions can now apply for a needs-based, competitive grant to improve remote learning.

Grants totaling up to $61.6 million will be awarded in three focus areas:

• Device availability – Address the need for access to digital learning devices to support remote learning for students in prekindergarten through high school.

• Connectivity – Develop comprehensive community- and regional-level solutions to address gaps in internet connectivity for remote learning.

• Educator capacity – Support partnerships between higher education and public schools to create professional development opportunities as educators build expertise in remote learning.

Taste of the Arts to be online event

Arts United on Monday announced it will host the Taste of the Arts festival Aug. 29 in an all-online celebration of the diversity of arts and culture in the community.

The festival will return to Arts Campus Fort Wayne in August 2021.

Thad Tegtmeyer, Arts United board member and Taste of the Arts Festival Chair, said this year's version presents a new experience that will provide greater access to arts and cultural experiences in the community.

“Arts and culture are powerful tools for dialogue and unity, and it is important that we provide a platform through Taste of the Arts for our artists to share their voices and celebrate the creativity they bring to our community,” Tegtmeyer said.

Lincoln gives to help feed Hoosiers

Lincoln Financial Foundation recently awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry additional funds to aid in COVID-19 relief. The $1,250 grant will pay processing fees on livestock donated to aid agencies serving food-insecure residents in Allen County.

“Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has a unique opportunity to reduce food insecurity by receiving 500 donated pigs per week. The average cost to process a pig is about $200, so that is $100,000 per week that we will need to raise. We are so thankful to have a partner like Lincoln Financial Foundation, who is committed to helping us meet our community's needs right now,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

Boy Scouts offer camping program

The Anthony Wayne Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America on Monday introduced a program to promote camping while staying safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now through July 24, the Anthony Wayne Area Council is offering self-led programs for individual, family, unit and patrol usage at Camp Chief Little Turtle, an outdoor center near Angola.

For $5 per carload, Scouts and their families can enjoy a variety of amenities and activities, including disc golf, a compass course, scavenger hunts and fishing. Canoeing is available for an additional canoe rental fee.

Cub Scout Advancement Kits will be available for checkout through the camp host for individual, pack or den usage. Additional day-long programs such as welding, pioneering, ecology and ATV safety are available for older Scouts.