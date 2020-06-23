Library summer reading program gets $1.02 million Foellinger Foundation grant

The Allen County Public Library's summer learning program has received a $1.02-million grant from the Foellinger Foundation.

The grant will assist the program to encourage children to read during summer break. Offered at all library branches, the program has grown to serve more than 10,000 youth each summer, a foundation news release says.

The grant, one of the foundation's Signature Grants, will fund the three years of activities from 2021 to 2023. Since 1994, the foundation has provided $5.7 million to the program, counting the most recent grant.

Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, this year, the program is in a virtual format with curbside services available. In coming years, the library plans to expand program offerings to those who participate in the free summer lunch program.

They will be encouraged to explore reading at the library branch located nearest to their home, the news release says.

