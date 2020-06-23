Virus cases climbing in area, state

Cases of COVID-19 and deaths attributed to the disease caused by the coronavirus continued to climb Monday in Allen County and across Indiana, local and state officials said.

The Allen County Department of Health reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 96. There now are 2,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – 18 new cases were reported Monday – among patients from Allen County.

“Cases have remained steady since the spike we saw the first few weeks of June,” Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for the local health department, said in an email. “We definitely need the whole community to remain vigilant with social distancing, wearing face coverings in public and frequent hand-washing. These precautionary measurements are our best lines of defense in slowing the spread and protecting the most vulnerable around us while there is still no vaccine or treatment.”

Thirteen more patients statewide were killed by the disease, raising the death toll in Indiana to 2,363, the Indiana State Department of Health announced.

“Another 190 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record,” the state agency said in a statement. “Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.”

There were 42,633 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana, as of late Monday afternoon. In DeKalb County, officials said a 71-year-old patient died from the disease, and four new cases – ranging in age from 30 to 60 – were reported. There now are 139 total confirmed cases there.

About a quarter of Indiana's confirmed cases – 10,962 – are in Marion County, where Indianapolis is located.

Allen County ranks fourth among counties with the highest totals of confirmed cases, according to the state. Indiana health department data shows 2,427 cases and 95 deaths in Allen County. Because of differences in reporting and delays in test results, state and local numbers rarely match.

Marion County has seen the most deaths – 669 – followed by Lake (235), Johnson (117), Hamilton (97) and Allen counties.

About 18% of local confirmed cases are among patients age 40 to 49, Allen County data shows, and a slight majority who contract the virus – 51% – are women.

More than 51% of deaths statewide from COVID-19 are among patients older than 80, state health department data show, and the disease still is affecting people of color at a disproportionate rate.

Black patients make up 15% of statewide deaths but only about 10% of Indiana's population.

