Voucher plan's cost $173 million, report says

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's expansive voucher program grew by millions of dollars and a few hundred students, according to a new annual report on the choice scholarship program.

The program cost taxpayers about $173 million to send 36,707 students to private school. Last year, the cost was about $162 million for 36,290.

The 2019-20 school year saw a decrease in participating schools to 326.

And “for the first time in Choice Scholarship Program history, the number of participating students decreased. There were 36,248 participating students in period one,” the report said.

But a new law allowed for a second-semester application period that added 459 students for a total of 36,707.

Betsy Wiley, president and CEO of Hoosiers for Quality Education, said the growth in the program has remained relatively flat in recent years.

“Unless there are significant changes to eligibility requirements, it will be difficult to grow,” she said.

In order to qualify for the 90% Choice Scholarship award, a student must be a member of a household with an annual income equal to or less than 100% of the amount to qualify for the federal free and reduced-lunch program. The 90% refers to how much the state would have appropriated to the family's neighborhood public school to educate that child. The money is instead sent to the private school to help offset the cost of tuition.

To qualify for the 70% award, the student must be a member of a household with an annual income equal to or less than 125% of the lunch program, and to qualify for the 50% award, the student must be a member of a household with an annual income equal to or less than 150% of the amount to qualify for the lunch program.

Children must also meet one of eight “tracks” – such as going to an F-rated public school or having a sibling on the program.

The 70% award was new this year and affected more than 3,500 students who otherwise would have received the lower amount.

The gender split is pretty even among recipients with 20,884 of the students being white.

Wiley pointed to the fact that 22% are Hispanic when the state population of Hispanics is only 7%. Almost 12% of the students are Black.

Fort Wayne Community Schools continues to be the largest district in the state in terms of students choosing to attend private schools instead of the district they live in. But the number went down this year – from 4,642 to 4,463 students. The city's robust Lutheran and Catholic school system has been a draw away from traditional public schools.

Voucher students account for 3.19% of all students in the state – the same as last year. Traditional public schools serve 88%.

Charter students have dropped a bit from 51,172 to 44,965 students. Charter schools are public schools that are allowed to innovate more in classroom due to being free of some rules and regulations.

nkelly@jg.net