Fort Wayne/Allen County

Woman to lead Catholic group

Lara Schreck has been named the first executive director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne.

Schreck will lead the 23 parish conferences of the Fort Wayne District as they provide help to those in poverty with food, clothing, transportation, furniture, rent/utility payments and household repairs.

Schreck comes to the St. Vincent de Paul Society with five years of nonprofit experience in the areas of fundraising and program management.

Most recently, she was the fundraising manager of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services where her responsibilities included grant writing, donor relations and new funding research.

She was the first program director of the Wellspring Shoppe, a local clothing bank, where she actively recruited volunteers and marketed the new program to clients and donors in the community.

Blue Star program seeking nominees

Fort Wayne's Blue Star Banner program will for its seventh year honor and recognize city residents and government employees actively deployed outside the country, city officials said Tuesday.

The Blue Star Banner initiative, introduced by Mayor Tom Henry in 2014, has recognized nearly 100 service members.

Family and friends of deployed military personnel can complete an application at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner. Once the applications are reviewed, banners will be made and displayed on light poles along West Jefferson Boulevard toward Swinney Park.

Contact Karen L. Richards at the mayor's office, 260-427-2146, or at karen.richards@cityoffortwayne.org for more information.

Mental health agency moves

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana has moved into its own building at 3106 Lake Ave.

With a staff of more than 30 people, the organization outgrew its previous space at The Summit on Rudisill Boulevard. MHANI also needed space to host trainings amid the increase in local educational opportunities, a news release said Tuesday.

All phone numbers and other methods of contact remain the same.

Due to COVID-19, the offices remain closed to the public until further notice, the agency said.

Employment scams prevalent

Results of a study released Tuesday by the Better Business Bureau's Institute for Marketplace Trust found that nearly three-quarters of those who lose money to employment scams are already in financial crisis and do not have enough income to cover monthly bills.

In addition, 53% of people targeted by employment scams reported being unemployed at the time of the encounter.

Employment scams were the riskiest type of scam in 2018 and 2019, according to the BBB Risk Index, which measures exposure, susceptibility and monetary loss based on reports to BBB Scam Tracker.

“BBB Serving Northern Indiana has received eight employment scam reports since mid-March, and a total of 21 since August of 2019,” said Marjorie Stephens, president and CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana.

For tips on ways to avoid employment scams, go to www.bbb.org/employmentscams.

