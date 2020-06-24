Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Hoosiers Feeding Hungry gets grant

United Way of Allen County recently awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a $10,000 grant to pay processing fees on livestock donated to aid agencies serving food-insecure residents in Allen County.

“Over 8,600 pounds of meat will be delivered to Allen County food banks at the request of the United Way of Allen County – providing over 34,000 more meals,” said Amber Zecca, fund development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

Trine ice arena to open July 5

Trine University announced Tuesday that open skating will return to Thunder Ice Arena on July 5.

As in the past, it will be held from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. every Sunday and 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. every Wednesday. Cost is $7 to skate and $3 to rent skates.

Participants are asked to maintain physical distancing of 6 feet at the pay counter, which will be clearly marked, and to only stay close on the ice to those they came with. Masks will be recommended but not required. The arena is thoroughly cleaned every day, the university said.

For questions, contact the arena at thunderice@trine.edu or 260-665-4380.