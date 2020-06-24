Electric Works receives funding

The Electric Works development south of downtown Fort Wayne has enough financing to move toward closing, developers told the City Council on Tuesday.

That means the $248 million mixed-use development at the former General Electric campus is on track to close on its economic development agreement with the city by the end of September, said Kevan Biggs, a partner in RTM Ventures, the firm developing the site.

Under the latest iteration of the economic development agreement, RTM Ventures had until June 30 to finalize the private financing necessary to reach the Sept. 30 closing deadline.

“Yesterday afternoon, our primary lender, Midland States Bank, approved our $62 million loan facility for this project, ...” Biggs said, adding that financing in addition to equity term sheets from other investors will allow RTM Ventures to meet the June deadline.

Construction is expected to begin in October, Biggs said.

Electric Works is about 56% pre-leased, Biggs said, including a commitment from Do it Best Corp. for 140,000 square feet of office space for its corporate headquarters.

Other tenants include Fort Wayne Community Schools, Fort Wayne Metals, Indiana University Research and Technology Corp., Parkview Health and SportWayne, among others.

Biggs' statement follows five extensions to the economic development agreement signed in summer 2018. Biggs acknowledged Electric Works has taken awhile to come together, and in some cases, took longer than expected.

Local attorney Tim Pape, who is a former City Council member, discussed timing issues, particularly those related to Electric Works, during his own remarks to the council.

Pape noted the Electric Works economic development agreement's original closing date was in September 2019. RTM Ventures bought the property from General Electric in 2017.

It's important to remember, Pape said, that Electric Works has been in development for three years, when other public-private partnerships have taken much longer.

He compared Electric Works to specific recent developments: Southtown and Harrison Square.

Southtown discussions started in 1999, Pape said, and came to fruition six to seven years later. The idea for Harrison Square and Parkview Field was first broached in 2002, but it was also mired in setbacks for years, he said.

The ballpark, Pape said, opened in 2009 and the nearby Courtyard by Marriott came about two years later. The Harrison Building didn't open until 2013.

“Delay is not surprising at all in these projects,” he said.

Electric Works had been granted multiple extensions to address problems securing private financing and tax credits, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biggs also touched on the Black Lives Matter movement in light of the death of George Floyd while being detained by a group of Minneapolis police officers. Biggs said RTM Ventures has always been committed to inclusion for the Electric Works site.

“We want to be the most inclusive place in Fort Wayne. Not because this is required as a government funding qualifier, but because it's the right decision,” he said. “It's the right thing to do for the community and it's the right thing to do for our investors, because an inclusive community project is a more successful project.”

To that end, Biggs said his team has worked with community leaders to develop a workforce development program “that will use Electric Works as a vehicle to offer employment (and) opportunities to help develop minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses and veteran-owned businesses.”

“We are keeping our pledge to strengthen our community through inclusion and opportunity,” he said.

In response, several council members encouraged the developers to make the community aware of the available employment. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, suggested a job fair or other kind of event to help connect people with jobs.

“That's very important to me that we hire locally at every level,” she said.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, asked whether any minority-owned firms are being used or cleanup and site preparation ahead of closing. He also asked whether RTM Ventures has a list of minority-owned firms it is in contact with for the actual development process.

Biggs replied that he would be happy to provide Hines with the development's full subcontractor list once all of the selections are made.

