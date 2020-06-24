Indiana toll hits 2,377

Fourteen more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and 331 new cases have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday.

A total of 2,377 Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, and 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state health department said. The total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus is now 42,871, state health officials said.

To date, 426,376 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 418,916 Monday.

In Allen County, another resident has died and 15 have tested positive, bringing the total to 2,457 cases and 97 deaths as of Tuesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the county health department's COVID-19 website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, officials said.

The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases in that county to 142.

As of Tuesday, nearly 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 81% of ventilators are available in Indiana, the state health department reported.

Hoosiers seeking COVID testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.