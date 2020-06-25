Fort Wayne/Allen County

Bridge of Grace offering child care

Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center announced Wednesday it is expanding to include early childhood, reaching children up to 5 years old.

Bridge of Grace is a faith-based community development organization in southeast Fort Wayne. With this expansion of services, the local nonprofit said in a news release it hopes to meet the need of high-quality early care and education.

The Bridge of Grace Early Childhood Education Initiative seeks to maximize the potential of children by ensuring their well-being and optimal development in the first three years of life.

Bridge of Grace also announced it hired Kelli Packnett as the early childhood development director. She has been an educator for almost 15 years and has served on many committees and boards including her current roles as board member of Early Childhood Alliance and The Olin B. & Desta Schwab Foundation.

Tunes & Trucks begins Friday

The first Tunes & Trucks event is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne said Tunes & Trucks, presented by the Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union, will be a weekly celebration including food, a raffle and live music at the club's main facility at 2609 Fairfield Ave.

The celebration also supports the Blue Bucket Brigade, a club program, in conjunction with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14, that connects law enforcement with the community's most vulnerable youth.

Tunes & Trucks is open to the public with no admission charge.

Attendees will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing and other guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Temporary parking spots will be available for take-away orders. Limited parking and seating will be available under a tent in front of the club.

Area

Teen driver safety goal of alliance

Distress Bandanna has teamed up with State Farm and Ameren Illinois to promote teen driver safety awareness and downed power line vehicle safety in Illinois and Indiana.

Half of all teens will be involved in a car crash before graduating high school and, according to the National Safety Council, car crashes are the No. 1 killer of teens.

State Farm has awarded a $50,000 grant to the nonprofit Distress Bandanna Teen Driver Safety Initiative because reaching students in driver education continues to be one of the more effective countermeasures for curtailing these troubling statistics, a Wednesday news release said.

Distress Bandanna offers engaging presentations to high school students on road safety. The presentations focus on spreading awareness of the Move Over Law and how it applies to stranded motorists with their hazard lights on. They also cover downed power line and vehicle safety using a new and interactive teaching module from Ameren Illinois.

“Through classroom presentations, our program has reached nearly 70,000 students across Illinois and Indiana since launching in 2017,” Distress Bandanna said in a statement.

