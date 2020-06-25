City sees record trash pickup for spring

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely responsible for a record increase in garbage collected this spring, city officials said Wednesday.

Spring brought “the most massive waste month of any spring” in the city's history of collecting residential trash, an increase of 217 tons, or 434,000 pounds. The upswing has led to slowdowns on collection days, as trucks filled more quickly and had to make additional daily trips to the landfill or recycling center.

“Many people believe that because we restricted refuse to 'carts only' during the statewide shutdown, they were throwing away less, but that's not the case at all,” Matt Gratz, the city's solid waste manager, said in a statement. “As households that usually didn't fill a cart were forced to stay at home and with many restaurants closed, disposable packaging began to fill carts to the brim.”

Residents were also spending more time cleaning out closets and cabinets, performing yard and garden work, and remodeling, which also resulted in “a significant increase in waste coming from homes,” Gratz said.

An increase in work-from-home activity also meant more trash that would normally have been disposed of at residents' places of employment, he added.

Weekly collection is limited to city-issued carts until further notice, officials said Wednesday. Bags, boxes and personal containers outside of the cart will not be collected, and residents can dispose of one bulk item per week.

Bulk items include non-freon appliances and furniture. Mattresses and box springs are bulk items, but they must be bagged or wrapped in plastic when set out for collection. Electronics and appliances that use freon will not be collected.

More information regarding bulk items can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/solid-waste.

