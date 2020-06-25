Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

PFW expects in-person class in fall

Purdue University Fort Wayne will provide in-person instruction this fall.

“We look forward to welcoming students to campus in mid-August, and we're busy preparing for their arrival,” Chancellor Ronald L. Elsenbaumer said to members of the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus community Friday morning.

“We reached our decision based on extensive discussions, research, and the examination of best practices being implemented within the Purdue University system, as well as at other institutions around the country.”

Elsenbaumer said more information will be shared with incoming students and the university community throughout the summer.

Covington Art Fair moves to August

The Covington Art Fair, originally scheduled for June 27-28, will instead take place in August, due to restrictions on gatherings in light of COVID-19.

The new date is Aug. 22-23 at Covington Plaza shopping center, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd. Show times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

In its 28th year, the Covington Art Fair is one of the largest fine-arts fairs in the region, featuring artwork of local, regional and national artists. More than 80 artists will display unique artwork from every medium.

The two-day event includes live jazz music and food trucks, and many of the plaza merchants will feature special items and demonstrations.

There is no admission cost.

For more information, call Glenda Stoppenhagen at 260-424-3373.

– Journal Gazette