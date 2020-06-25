Council bombarded by protest emails

Emails expressing disgust and disappointment in Fort Wayne's response to protests against racial injustice in late May have flooded the inboxes of the city's elected officials for weeks, making it impossible to respond to everyone individually, one City Council member said Tuesday.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she's received more than 700 emails regarding the issue. Many have demanded police reforms, as well as the dropping of charges against protesters and organizers arrested during the demonstrations and since. Others criticized disparaging comments made last Thursday about protesters by former Allen County Councilman Larry Brown.

Brown resigned Monday in response to growing backlash.

Tucker said she initially saved each email with the intention of responding to each one, but as the number of emails increased, that wasn't feasible.

“I hear you, I earnestly hear what you're saying. I am frustrated, I am sorry that you're frustrated. I am sorry for those that were hurt and should not have been,” she said. “I will continue to ask (Police Chief Steve Reed) to have a public meeting so you can have the opportunity to express your concerns in a public forum. COVID makes that hard, but it doesn't make it impossible.”

Nearly 100 letters have been read into the record during City Council meetings so far – 38 on June 9 and 59 on Tuesday. Public comment letters must be 300 words or less and be submitted by noon the Friday before the desired meeting.

During Tuesday's meeting, Tucker noted that of the letters read, only two were from residents living in the 46816 or 46806 ZIP codes.

“This isn't a Black thing, this is a city thing,” she said. “And we're working to correct it for you.”

Tucker said she wants the public to know they are working on many of the issues raised, including mandating use of body cameras and implementing a citizens review board to oversee law enforcement.

“I hope you hear that we're trying,” Tucker said. “We ask for a little more patience while we do that and know that I am listening the best that I can to all of you.”

Tucker also noted that City Council has no way to force Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards to drop charges against protesters. However, Tucker said she wishes Richards would not prosecute those charged with disorderly conduct who “caused no harm. They were damaging no buildings. They were exercising their (First) Amendment rights.”

Letters sent to the City Council must clearly state they are intended for public comment and include the author's name and address.

Preparing the letters has almost been a full-time job, City Clerk Lana Keesling said. Keesling's office compiles the letters submitted each week.

Keesling said her office has received more letters than were read into the record. However, some didn't state they were intended for public comment and others were addressed to specific council members. Others still were intended for Allen County government and sent to the City Council by mistake.

“Other letters either don't include a name or address and when asked for that information, we don't get a response back,” she said.

Some who viewed the livestream of Tuesday's City Council meeting on Facebook Live expressed concern over broadcasting resident addresses, stating that it could be dangerous. Activists have accused the Fort Wayne Police Department of targeting protest leaders for arrest in recent weeks.

Normally, residents are requested to state their names and addresses during the public comment portion of the City Council's regular session meeting. Regular sessions are typically held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month and are broadcast live via public access and on Facebook.

However, state law doesn't require governing bodies to offer a public comment opportunity at all, Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said.

“So long as it doesn't discriminate ideologically or any other way, the procedure is up to the governing body,” Britt said.

Keesling said she expects another busy public comment segment during the council's next meeting July 14. However, she's not sure how the council will accept those comments.

“It may be via email/mail or it may be in person,” she said. “The open door laws will start to step back to where we were pre-COVID, but it will be over a period of time. The process is still being identified by the public access counselor and the governor.”

